California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Further Reading

