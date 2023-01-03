Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

CMCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

