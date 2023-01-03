Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. 99,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $97.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

