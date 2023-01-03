Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Butler National Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

