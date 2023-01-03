Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $71.46

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

