Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $27.58

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.
BXSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
In related news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine Rubenstein bought 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $80,044.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,044.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,940 shares of company stock worth $166,256. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.67.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
