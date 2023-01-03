Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $27.58

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine Rubenstein bought 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $80,044.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,044.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,940 shares of company stock worth $166,256. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 723.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.