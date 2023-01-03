Brokerages Set Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Target Price at $94.33

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

ACXIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Acciona from €43.20 ($45.96) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

ACXIF stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.10. Acciona has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

