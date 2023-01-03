Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.27. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

