Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $74.64 million and $563,684.24 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00462961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.02239957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.00 or 0.29624797 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

