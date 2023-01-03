BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 7,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,267.81% and a net margin of 97.80%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7031 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

