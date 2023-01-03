Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Down 2.2 %

BLX stock opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.