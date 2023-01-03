Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$40.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.50. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.27.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.