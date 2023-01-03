Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises approximately 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,733. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

