BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $39.29 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BNB has a total market cap of $39.29 billion and $333.17 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $245.65 or 0.01471950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,369 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,964,520.34799284 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 244.21354967 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1164 active market(s) with $298,682,914.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

