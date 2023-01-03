BMO Capital Markets Trims Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Target Price to C$3.75

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OFSTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OFSTF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,293. The company has a market cap of $90.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -57.81. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

