Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 7.5%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 215,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 108,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSR. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.30 price target (down previously from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

