Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.