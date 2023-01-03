BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.88 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $34.88 million and $573,638.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00108371 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $598,506.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

