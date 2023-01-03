BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.44 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BlueArk has a total market cap of $34.44 million and $550,750.76 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,672.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00596026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00250416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00108371 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $598,506.82 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

