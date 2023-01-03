Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE BX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

