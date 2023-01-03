Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,953 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 212,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. 214,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

