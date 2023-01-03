BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.37. 2,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,867. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.