BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

MUE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 3,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,528. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

