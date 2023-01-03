BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $702.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

