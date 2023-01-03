BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. 8,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,781. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.