BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and approximately $552,629.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004522 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007480 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,767,637 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

