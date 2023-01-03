BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BitShares has a market cap of $25.71 million and $985,158.48 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007443 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,766,482 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.