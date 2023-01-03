BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $25.57 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. BitShares has a market cap of $25.57 million and $544,101.42 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002409 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007473 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,768,377 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

