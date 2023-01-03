Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.68

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $149.32 million and approximately $460,609.39 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00010091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

