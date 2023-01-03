Bitcoiva Price Tops $9.99 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.99 or 0.00059843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $160.23 million and $130,831.64 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00596993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00251009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040079 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.58199847 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $104,106.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.