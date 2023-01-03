Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $19.13 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $119,802.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

