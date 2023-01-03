BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.64 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $16,690.80 or 0.99995607 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $112.78 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,656.27435637 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,636,474.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

