Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $82.88. 27,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,167. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

