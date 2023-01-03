Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 15.1% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Big Rock Brewery Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
