Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 1,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,440. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

