Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.
