Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 18,021 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

