Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average is $186.30.
