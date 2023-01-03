Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,932 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.