Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

