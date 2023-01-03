Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $248,000 in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $706,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FCOR opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.