Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

