Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 662 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

