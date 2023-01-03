Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,764 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 94,586 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after acquiring an additional 919,378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,171.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 387,104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 547,233 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

