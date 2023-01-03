Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

ISRG stock opened at $265.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $366.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

