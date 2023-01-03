Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.