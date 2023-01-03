Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 845,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,405,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

