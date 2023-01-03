Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.63 or 0.07280655 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

