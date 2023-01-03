Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.78. 95,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

