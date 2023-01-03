Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.